Quran Translated into Georgian Language

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A new translation of the Holy Quran in the Georgian language has been rendered in the Republic of Georgia, an official said.

Ramin Haji Agydov, head of the Georgian Muslims Office, said Rizo Micladze, an expert with the office, has translated the Quran at the order of the country’s defense ministry, azertag.az website reported.

The Quran translation will be provided to Muslim soldiers of the army, he added.

Agydov also noted that numerous prayer houses have been built for Muslim military personnel in the country’s garrisons in recent years.

The first Quran translation in the Georgian language was published in Georgia in 2006.It took Orientalist Giorgi Lobzhanidze some 12 years to complete the translation.Georgian is a Kartvelian language spoken by Georgians. It is the official language of Georgia and is written in its own writing system, the Georgian script.

Georgia is a country in the Caucasus region of Eurasia. Located at the crossroads of Western Asia and Eastern Europe, it is bounded to the west by the Black Sea, to the north by Russia, to the east by Azerbaijan, and to the south by Armenia and Turkey.Muslims constitute some ten percent of the country’s population.