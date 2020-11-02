Date :Monday, November 2nd, 2020 | Time : 06:29 |ID: 179263 | Print

Pope reiterates appeal for peace in the Caucasus

SHAFAQNA-Speaking after the Angelus prayer , Pope Francis said “during these feast days, let us not forget  what is happeninig in Nagorno Karabakh, where armed clashes are interrupted intermittently by fragile truces.”

He decried a “tragic increase in the number of victims, the destruction of homes, infrastructures and places of worship,” and noted that civilians are increasingly under attack.

“I would like to renew my appeal to the warring parties that they may, as soon as possible, intervene to stop the bloodshed”, the Pope said, urging them not to attempt to solve the controversy with violence, but “engaging in sincere negotiations with the help of the international community”, VaticanNews reported.

 

