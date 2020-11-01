Muslim food bank in Scarborough says grant will get meals to ‘dear seniors’

New provincial funding will get more fresh meals to the doorsteps of some of the most vulnerable people in the Greater Toronto Area, the Muslim Welfare Centre says.

“It is grants like these which help us continue moving forward in serving those in need,” Muhammad Iqbal Ali, a director and vice-president of the charity, said in a release Friday.

The Scarborough-based charity will get $45,000 from Ontario’s $5-million Surplus Food Redistribution Infrastructure Program, money to help organizations buy freezers, storage space or refrigerated trucks to preserve and collect surplus food and redirect it to those in need.

Ali, in a release, said that will include “our dear seniors” and others who depend on the MWC’s halal food bank.

“During these trying times of COVID-19, we have not only kept our doors wide open but have had to redouble our efforts due to significantly increased demand on our services,” added Shahid A. Khan, the centre’s executive director.

The food bank, which recorded 26,500 visits in 2019 in Scarborough and Mississauga, accepts donations from everyone.

On McLevin Avenue in Scarborough, it operates Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mississauga location operates Monday to Thursday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

People can call 416-335-9994 to register.

Raymond Cho, MPP for Scarborough North and the province’s minister for seniors, said MWC has done “remarkable work” responding to community needs.

The food rescue program is part of the Progressive Conservative government’s response to food surplus and food waste problems caused by the pandemic, Cho added in a release.