Muslim organisations call on Macron to end divisive rhetoric

SHAFAQNA- In an open letter published on Saturday, more than 20 European Muslim organizations called on French President Emmanuel Macron to end his “divisive rhetoric”. The organisations from several countries including the Netherlands, Finland and Italy said the French leader has failed to provide “strong moral leadership” following the killing of a teacher and three worshippers at a church last month.

“Maligning Islam and your own Muslim citizens, closing mainstream Mosques, Muslim and humanitarian rights organisations, and using this as an opportunity to stir up further hatred, has given further encouragement to racists and violent extremists,” the signatories said, urging Macron to rethink what they called his “unilateral assault on Muslims, Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)”.

“The moral high ground that we invite you to, is to reject hatred, marginalisation and divisive rhetoric, and use your leadership to bring people together”, AlJazeera reported.