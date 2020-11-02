https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/WHO-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-02 08:06:142020-11-02 08:06:14WHO chief in quarantine after contact gets coronavirus
WHO chief in quarantine after contact gets coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,”World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.
“It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems”, The WHO director-general wrote.
“My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!,” he added.
