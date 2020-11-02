Date :Monday, November 2nd, 2020 | Time : 08:06 |ID: 179284 | Print

WHO chief in quarantine after contact gets coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,”World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

“It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems”, The WHO director-general wrote.

“My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!,” he added.

