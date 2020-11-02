Erdogan calls for fight against anti-Muslim sentiment

SHAFAQNA- Humanity, especially the European politicians and media outlets, did not take the necessary lessons from the Srebrenica genocide, said the Turkish president on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the beginning of talks for the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the war and genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The massacres we witnessed in many parts of the world from Syria to Yemen, Arakan to New Zealand, are the most painful examples of this. The international organizations that have watched the Srebrenica genocide have just remained bystanders in the face of these atrocities in recent years,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He added: “We see that the countries that teach the world about human rights and democracy take the lead in Islamophobia and xenophobia.”Erdogan noted.

Erdogan stressed that the European Muslims were facing a systematic discrimination, and their rights and liberties were being usurped.

“It is high time to say ‘stop’ to this malign state of affairs and course of actions that threaten the future of humanity and the culture of coexistence of different faiths and cultures,” he said.

Turkish president said that “A fight needs to be put up against anti-Muslim sentiment today, just as a battle was waged against anti-Semitism in the wake of the Holocaust,” AA reported.