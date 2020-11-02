https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-02 08:31:232020-11-02 08:31:23What is the ruling on paying Khoms for Nafaqah and gifts? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on paying Khoms for Nafaqah and gifts? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Khoms.
Question: Is it Wajib for the wife or the children to pay Khoms for the money they receive for Nafaqah (paid by husband to wife to cover her expenses) or gifts?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Received Nafaqah and gift have no Khoms; although according to Mostahab precaution, if there is a surplus after all the yearly expenses covered, its Khoms is payable.
Source: Leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!