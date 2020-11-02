Which three circumstances bend the human being’s head?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: If three circumstances were not present in the life of the child of Adam (AS), nothing would have bent his/her head, and they are: 1) Illness 2) Poverty 3) Death. Despite these three being present in his/her life, he/she is still rebellious [1].

[1] Al-Khisal, Sheikh Sadooq (RA), Vol. 1, Page 113.