Rouhani congratulates Muslim counterparts on birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday sent a congratulatory message to his Islamic counterparts on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Prophet of peace and friendship, as well as an exemplary figure for humanity.

Sacrilege of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is synonymous with insulting moral values and freedom, Rouhani noted. He further noted that Iran strongly condemns such measures, calling on the Islamic states to decry the unwise move.