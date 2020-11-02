Date :Monday, November 2nd, 2020 | Time : 14:15 |ID: 179327 | Print

Lebanese President’s office: Aoun and Hariri continue consultations to form a government

SHAFAQNA- The Information Office at the Lebanese Presidential Palace said in a statement today (Monday) that consultations on forming a government are ongoing.

The office added: “According to the constitution, consultations are being held exclusively between Michel Aoun and the caretaker Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, and there is no third party in it.” The Lebanese presidency continued: “Consultations continue in the highest national interests of Lebanon.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

