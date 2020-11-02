https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/8DFE416C-2703-4FB7-B688-90AB18CB752E.jpeg 400 730 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-02 14:15:062020-11-02 16:08:01Lebanese President's office: Aoun and Hariri continue consultations to form a government
Lebanese President’s office: Aoun and Hariri continue consultations to form a government
SHAFAQNA- The Information Office at the Lebanese Presidential Palace said in a statement today (Monday) that consultations on forming a government are ongoing.
The office added: “According to the constitution, consultations are being held exclusively between Michel Aoun and the caretaker Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, and there is no third party in it.” The Lebanese presidency continued: “Consultations continue in the highest national interests of Lebanon.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
