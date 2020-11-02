Date :Monday, November 2nd, 2020 | Time : 14:31 |ID: 179333 | Print

12 Palestinian prisoners infected by Corona in Israeli prisons

SHAFAQNA- Israeli officials announced today (Monday) that 12 other Palestinian prisoners have been infected with the Coronavirus in the third ward of Jablou’ Prisons.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club emphasized: the infected prisoners were in contact with the majority of the prisoners in this ward and it is likely that the number of infected prisoners among the Palestinian prisoners will increase.

The club also said that since the outbreak of the Coronavirus last March, 43 Palestinian prisoners have been infected with Corona in Israeli prisons, two of whom were identified a day after their release.

