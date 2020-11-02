Playing timpani in Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine on the night of birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the arrival of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Ja’far Sadegh (A.S), the timpani of Razavi holy shrine sounded.

The holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S) on the night of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadegh (A.S), has been decorated with flowers and lights in a special way.

Throughout the courtyard of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S), the song of the praisers of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) resonates in the description of Hazrat Khatam al-Mursalin Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The symbolic ceremony of the birthday anniversary of the Prophet of Mercy was held in the porch of Imam Khomeini (RA) in the Razavi holy shrine with full observance of health protocols, and Hojjatoleslam Nasser Rafiei in this ceremony made a speech about the characteristics of the Prophet’s (PBUH) behavior.

The unison of Avay-e-Rezvan and eulogy by Mehdi Rasouli were other parts of the birthday ceremony of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadegh (A.S).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English