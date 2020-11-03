Iraq COVID-19 death toll passes 11,000

SHAFAQNA – Iraq’s Ministry of Health said on Monday-(November The 2nd) that the death toll from coronavirus has now surpassed 11,000.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that in the past 24 hours, various laboratories have conducted another 16,910 tests on the new generation of coronavirus (COVID-19). The number of tests across the country has increased to 2,894,127 since the outbreak of the virus.

The ministry said that the novel virus has also claimed 51 more lives since yesterday, with which the death toll spiked to 11,017.

It also recorded 3,413 new infections and 2,995 recoveries within the past day.

The new reports took the total number of coronavirus cases to 478,701 across Iraq, from which 405,777 patients have already recovered.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website “WorldOMeter” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country is ranked among the people infected with the coronavirus and the death rate due to this deadly virus, respectively ranks 17th and 19th in the world, while among the countries of the Arab world, it still has the highest number of cases and victims in both fields.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.