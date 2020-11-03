https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/religion.jpg 163 309 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-03 09:10:472020-11-03 09:10:47Why Divine Religion Is Important?
Why Divine Religion Is Important?
SHAFAQNA – Declaration of Human Rights that was and is published by the westerners, and before anyone else, they have risen against it; why? Because it does not rely on the belief that has come from the depth of the human conscience. The law, freedom is the same, all the human beings sanctities, justice, equality, humanity, and sympathy, and whatever you think of, is the same; as long as the religion is not involved, it will not become real. The humanity is equal to the religion and the belief, and if there is no belief and the religion, there is no humanity [1].
[1] Imdad’haye Qaibi dar Zendegy Bashar, Martyr Motahhari (RA), Page 44.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!