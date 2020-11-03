A True Warner to Mankind According to the Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – The holy Quran in two Surahs mention the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) as the Warner for the mankind. In Ayah 7 of Surah Ar-Ra’ad, Allah (SWT) said: “But thou art truly a Warner, and to every people a Guide.” And in Ayah 65 of Surah Saad: “Say: “Truly am I a Warner; no God is there but the one Allah (SWT), Supreme and Irresistible.” It must be mentioned that the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is truly a Warner as well as the Bringer of Glad Tidings and good news to all the human beings and he is appointed by Allah (SWT).