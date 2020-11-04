Lebanese University Professor: “Muslim women and youth will revive Islamic cultural heritage”

SHAFAQNA- “Women today are the school, the mother, the wife, the leader and the mentor,” said a Lebanese University Professor, stating: “Women do all their chores at home and need to be strong, insightful and alert to be able to control different issues.”

Dr. Raghad Al-Masri, a professor at the University of Lebanon in the “West Asia Regional Webinar” of the International Conference on Islamic Unity, stated: “Today, during the Week of Unity, we have gathered together virtually at the International Conference on Islamic Unity due to the conditions related to the Corona.” She added: “Today, the Coronavirus has spread all over the world and if we do not know how to deal with it, it is a threat and danger to humanity.

Dr. Al-Masri said: “Today we are facing a new culture that we live in now and we will face it in the post-Corona period. Humans today realized that they would fail if the laws and system were not humane. In the light of these difficult conditions, we must face it as an Islamic nation. We are a nation that turns every threat into an opportunity, and that is what we have seen in the last 40 years. When threats, sieges, economic crises, and economic and political sanctions were used against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran emerged more proud and powerful.”

We are indebted to the youth and we need them

She continued: “Even in the siege of Yemen, this country is still strong and persistent. We also faced these crises in Lebanon and Palestine. We have turned threats into opportunities, and we will turn the Corona into an opportunity to achieve self-sufficiency in the fields of security and food. In order to do this, we need to look at two issues: the role of women and the role of young people at this time. These two issues can help create a new and Islamic culture. I am referring specifically to Muslim women and youth. These two will revive our noble cultural heritage.”

“Women today are the school, the mother, the wife, the leader and the mentor. Women do all their chores at home and must be strong, insightful and alert to be able to control different issues. Accordingly, the role of women in this period is essential. It is as if women played an important role in the victory of the Islamic Revolution and Imam Khomeini (RA) believed that the Islamic Revolution owes much to women. They also played a significant role in educating the youth of the resistance, the popular uprising Hashd al- Sha’bi, the youth of Palestine and the youth of Yemen. Women achieve victory with their training and preparation, perseverance, resistance and insight,” she said.

Corona has led us faster towards scientific production in social networks

Dr. Al-Masri reminded: We are indebted to the youth and we need them. They are the hope of the future, and based on them, the process of building and reviving society takes place. She added: “Corona has led us faster towards scientific production in social networks, and today’s social media, with the help of God Almighty and occult aids (artificial devices), are full of Islamic programs and cultures and awareness raising. Whereas before, a large part of the media space belonged to the others and we had a small presence in it. Today we used these tools and platforms to spread science.”

The Lebanese university professor added: “Corona provided an opportunity to revive the agricultural sector and those who work in this field. Most of these farmers were marginalized in Arab and Islamic countries; Because our countries have been importing food and goods from foreign countries. This was a problem for farmers and the agricultural sector. The corona is a threat to nations today. Because these countries do not have the ability to interact with other countries. Therefore, they moved towards agriculture and its revitalization, and this created many opportunities.”

In the end, Dr. Al-Masri said: “Here I want to refer to the words of the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khamenei, who said that this year is a year of production leap. With the help of God Almighty and our resistance and perseverance, we will face the Corona and witness a leap in production.”

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English