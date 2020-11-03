Date :Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 | Time : 16:47 |ID: 179447 | Print

Qatar to hold first Shura Council elections next year

SHAFAQNA-Qatar would hold elections for its Shura Council in October 2021, its ruling emir said .

“This is an important step towards strengthening Qatari advisory traditions and developing the legislative process with wider citizen participation,” Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said while addressing the opening of the Shura Council on Tuesday.

Last year, the emir ordered the formation of a committee to organise the elections but did not announce a date for the vote, AlJjazeera reported.

