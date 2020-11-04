Date :Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 | Time : 09:42 |ID: 179514 | Print

Dubai ruler receives coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA – The UAE Prime Minister received the Covid 19 vaccine to protect against the virus.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a photo with his post, in which he was seen receiving a shot and wrote on this post on Tuesday: “We wish everyone safety and great health”.

He added: “We are proud of the teams who have worked hard to make our country one of the first countries to receive the corona vaccine and make the vaccine available in the UAE”

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

