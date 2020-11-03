Athens’ first mosque opens after 14 years

SHAFAQNA- Athens’ first mosque opened on Monday after 14 years of delays.

The mosque’s inaugural prayers were held on Monday evening under physical distancing measures due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Greece, as in much of Europe. Only a handful of people were able to attend.

Opposition from the Greek Orthodox Church had delayed the opening of the mosque since 1979. It took years even after the government gave the go-ahead in 2006.

The 2006 decision to build a mosque with a budget of $1.04m was held up by bureaucratic hurdles, protests by far-right groups, and legal challenges, according to AlJazeera.