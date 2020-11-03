Bishop of Jerusalem condemned insult to Islam and Holy Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Theophilus III the bishop of Jerusalem condemned insulting the insult to Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Bishop Theophilos III said in a statement: “We condemn the chain of lamentable events in France that began with the insult to Islam and the position of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The insult led a student to assassinate the insulting teacher and the subsequent crimes targeting innocent Muslims.”

Stating that he is following the situation created by the events in France with concern, he added: “As much as we condemn the insult to any of the heavenly religions, we condemn the insult to the religion of Islam.”

The Bishop of Jerusalem called for a dialogue of civilization as the only way to reduce differences and intellectual and doctrinal gaps between different religions and ideologies.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English