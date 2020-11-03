Date :Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 | Time : 21:11 |ID: 179532 | Print

Photos: Hazrat Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine decorated with flowers

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumah (S.A), was decorated with flowers by a group of servants of the holy shrine on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

