https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/8AFD7A55-0DEF-46EA-A3EC-50199BBD415C.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-03 21:11:002020-11-03 21:38:56Photos: Hazrat Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine decorated with flowers
Photos: Hazrat Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine decorated with flowers
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumah (S.A), was decorated with flowers by a group of servants of the holy shrine on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!