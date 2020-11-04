Ilhan Omar wins re-election in Minnesota’s fifth congressional district

SHAFAQNA- Ilhan Omar has won reelection to US House in the Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District.

Omar, 38, defeated her Republican challenger, African American businessman Lacy Johnson, by 64.6 percent of the vote to 25.9 percent, according to The Associated Press news agency with 99 percent of votes counted.

Omar is the first Somali American member of the US Congress and one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress in 2018.