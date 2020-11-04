UN warns of possible ‘war crimes’ in Karabakh

SHAFAQNA-The UN rights chief said Monday that indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas in and around the disputed South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh could amount to war crimes.

“The parties to the conflict are obliged to effectively, promptly, thoroughly and impartially investigate such violations and to prosecute those alleged to have committed them,” said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Bachelet said the attacks carried out indiscriminately against densely populated areas in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone are against international humanitarian law.

she addedthat “International humanitarian law cannot be clearer,” AA reported.