Date :Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 | Time : 07:49 |ID: 179575 | Print

UN warns of possible ‘war crimes’ in Karabakh

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The UN rights chief said Monday that indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas in and around the disputed South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh could amount to war crimes.

“The parties to the conflict are obliged to effectively, promptly, thoroughly and impartially investigate such violations and to prosecute those alleged to have committed them,” said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Bachelet said the attacks carried out indiscriminately against densely populated areas in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone are against international humanitarian law.

she addedthat “International humanitarian law cannot be clearer,” AA reported.

You might also like
Nigeria: IHRC welcomes ICC questioning of official over 2015 massacre
Human rights under assault worldwide: UN chief
Mass-killing in the Yemen - Saudi Arabia turns Crusadic as international recoils
Saudi-led air raid targets MSF hospital in Yemen - activists cry out war crimes
UN demands access for Xinjiang region visit
MSF slams Saudi Arabia over Yemen humanitarian crisis
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *