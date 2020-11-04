Two Muslims praised for helping victims during Vienna attack

SHAFAQNA- Two young Austrians of Turkish origin have been praised for helping victims during Vienna attack. Recep Tayyip Gultekin told Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency that he and Mikail Ozen had been in Vienna city centre when they heard gunshots, headed in the direction of the noise, and saw a gunman shooting a passer-by. Gultekin said he carried the wounded woman to a nearby restaurant, and “the terrorist pointed his gun at me”, adding he threw himself to the ground and slightly hurt his leg. “We got into my friend’s car and went to the nearest police station to report the incident,” he said.

Gultekin said they also helped an elderly woman move to a safe location. Ozen, a personal trainer and mixed martial arts fighter, described to journalists how he and Gultekin also assisted a policeman during the attack. He said two policemen, who threw themselves onto the wounded officer to protect him, urged the pair to stay back for their safety, AlJazeera reported. But he said they walked over and carried the injured policeman to an ambulance.

“We’re Muslims of Turkish origin, we hate any kind of terrorism. We’re with Austria, with Vienna, we respect Austria,” they said into the camera lens. In a Twitter post, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the European Union ambassador to Turkey, also thanked the two men for their help. Turkish media reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had called the pair to congratulate them, DAWN reported. The two young men were also invited to the Turkish embassy in Vienna where Turkey’s ambassador to Austria Ozan Ceyhun praised their conduct, according to the BBC.