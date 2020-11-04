Bahraini activist urges using cyberspace to promote Islamic unity

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Bahraini activist underlined the need for tapping the potentials of the cyberspace to promote Islamic principles, tackle extremism, and enhance Muslim unity. Speaking to IQNA, Ibtisam Al-Saeq lauded late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini (RA) for naming a week as the Islamic Unity Week. She said this has been aimed at bringing all followers of Islam together so that they realize that discord among Muslims is in the interest of the enemies and they should, therefore, stand together under the banner of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The 17th day of Rabi Al-Awwal, which fell on November 3 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month as the birthday of the last prophet.

The interval between the two dates is celebrated every year as the Islamic Unity Week.Imam Khomeini (RA) declared the occasion as the Islamic Unity Week back in the 1980s. Al-Saeq further said that scholars and thinkers in the Muslim world should remain vigilant themselves and also raise awareness in the Ummah about enemy plots to foment discord and disunity via a soft war. She described the cyberspace as having a good potential for promoting Muslim unity, fostering true Islamic values and principles, and preventing extremism. Muslims would also have active presence in the cyberspace to know the anti-Islam views and counter them, Al-Saeq added. Elsewhere in here remarks, the Bahraini human rights activist condemned the recent acts of desecration of Islamic sanctities in France and said the weakness of the Muslim Ummah which is the result of weakness and treachery of rulers of some Muslim countries has emboldened some to make such moves.