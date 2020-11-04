Lockdown2 in UK Limits Congregational Prayers

SHAFAQNA- The UK’s Prime Minister has announced his intention to put the UK into a second, albeit less severe, lockdown. The new national restrictions include limiting congregational prayers in religious settings.

British Muslim MP Imran Hussain asked: “Can I urge the Prime minister to look again at places of worship and more measured policies? And given that they have had no financial support since the beginning of the pandemic, can he ensure that they get the financial support that they need?, Aboutislam reported.

Acknowledging the efforts of religious institutions, the PM responded: “I really appreciate what Mosques around the country have done to make themselves COVID secure, in Bradford and elsewhere. All I can say is that we need to do them as a country together, to get the R down, to get the virus down.”