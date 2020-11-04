Al-Azhar calls for int’l action to counter extremism

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center, called for measures at the international level to counter radicalism and extremism. In a post on his Twitter account, El-Tayeb decried the terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, expressing sympathy with the families of the victims, RT Arabic reported. He said concerted efforts are needed internationally to combat terrorism, extremism and hateful discourse. The Takfiri Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the recent deadly shooting attacks in the Austrian capital of Vienna, which left four people dead and nearly two dozen others injured.

Daesh claimed responsibility in a statement on the messaging application Telegram on Tuesday. The statement was accompanied by a picture of a man, identified as “Abu Dagnah Al-Albany,” whom it said had attacked crowds in central Vienna with a pistol and machine gun before being shot dead by Austrian police. A video of the gunman was also posted minutes later in which he was pledging allegiance to Daesh, while speaking Arabic.The shootings took place in six different locations in central Vienna on Monday.

Austrian authorities have not ruled out the possibility that more shooters may have been involved. Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer had announced at a news conference on Tuesday that the gunman who was shot dead sympathized with the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group. Nehammer identified the terrorist as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, who held dual Austrian and Macedonian nationality. On Tuesday, SWAT teams raided Fejzulai’s house. More than a dozen people have also been arrested in connection with the shootings. Security forces raided 18 different locations and made 14 arrests during a massive dragnet on Tuesday.