What is the ruling if Tashahhud is not recited in the second Rokat when performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaat/Salaah.

Question: What is the duty of the person, who is performing four Rokats (or Rakats) Salaat and stands up in the second Rokat after Sijdah and then realizes that, has not recited Tashahhud?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If remembers before Roku of the third Rokat, must sit down and recite Tashahhud and stands up again and recite whatever must be recited in that Rokat and end the Salaat; and after the Salaat because of the unwarranted standing up, recite two Sahw Sijdahs according to Mostahab precaution. But if has gone for Roku of the third Rokat or remembers after that, must complete the Salaat and after Salaam, perform two Sahw Sijdahs for forgetting the Tashahhud, and the precaution is that before Sahw Sijdah, recite the forgotten Tashahhud.

Source: Leader.ir