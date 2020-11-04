https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/BBA7D9EA-1BB9-4BB0-B069-255D8D489740.jpeg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-04 10:11:192020-11-04 10:27:23Photos: Iranian Sabians Mandaeans celebrated "Dehwa Hanina"
Photos: Iranian Sabians Mandaeans celebrated “Dehwa Hanina”
SHAFAQNA- Sunday November 1st was Dehwa Hanina in the religion of the Sabians Mandaeans minorities of Iran.
The Mandaeans believe that this day belongs to the beginning of the evolution of the earth; therefore, it is celebrated every year on such a day.
This news is originally published by by IRNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
