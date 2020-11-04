Is today’s Islamic society vibrant or not?

SHAFAQNA – One of the signs of a vibrant society is that the solidarity and cohesion between its individuals are more than others. The characteristics of a dead society are disintegration, disunity and discord. The (main) characteristic of a lively society is increasing solidarity between the members of that society. Is today’s Islamic society a lively society or a dead one? Because Muslims fight more among each other and most of their efforts are involved with internal disputes and subsequently the cunning enemy use it against them; they are dead [1]!

[1] Ihyaye Tafakkor-e-Islami, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 23.