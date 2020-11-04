Inauguration of Tal Al Zainabiah holy place near the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) announced the installation of a temporary window on one side of the Tal Al Zainabiah and the opening of this holy place.

The Department of Protection and Preservation at the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) announced: The installation of a temporary window on one side of the Tal Al Zainabiah and the paving around it was completed with the cooperation of the Department of Engineering and Technical Projects.

“Karim Al-Anbari,” the head of the protection and preservation department, said: “After installing a temporary window, the staffs of this department inaugurated this holy place last Thursday with the presence of Hossaini pilgrims to complete the courtyard project of Hazrat Zainab (S.A).

Al-Anbari added: The blacksmith workshop belonging to the protection department has completed the construction of a large iron wall six meters high and 24 meters wide from Bab al-Zainabeiah near Hossaini’s courtyard. This iron wall will be six meters high and 45 meters wide from the side of Al-Shuhada Street.

He continued: “This wall is made of teak wood and wooden windows and according to special engineering measurements it has been made for men and women to enter the holy place of Tal Al Zainabeiah site.”

The head of this department said: the forces of the engineering and technical projects department in Astan Quds Hossaini started paving the area around Tal Al Zainabeiah site in order to facilitate the entry of Imam Hussain (AS) pilgrims to this holy place.

Al-Anbari added: “Tal Al Zainabeiah site has been temporarily inaugurated with the presence of pilgrims to complete the project of the courtyard of Hazrat Zeinab (S.A).”

It is worth mentioning that the new plan of Tal Al Zainabeiah site includes extensive service spaces for men and women, and the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) protects the identity of this holy site.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English