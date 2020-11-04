Father, son recite verse from Surah Al-Fath on the Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: To mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the Islamic Unity Week, prominent Iranian Qari Mehdi Gholamnejad has recited verse 29 of Surah Al-Fath. Surah Al-Fath is the 48ᵗʰ chapter of the Qur’an with 29 verses.

Verse 29, the last verse of the Surah is as follow: “Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah (SWT). Those who are with him are harsh against the unbelievers but merciful to one another. You see them bow and prostrate themselves seeking the bounty and pleasure of Allah (SWT). Their mark is on their faces from the trace of prostration. That is their likeness in the Torah and their likeness in the Gospel, as the seed which puts forth its shoot and strengthens it, so that it grows stout and rises straight upon its stalk, delighting the sowers, and through them He enrages the unbelievers. Allah (SWT) has promised those of them who believe and do good deeds, forgiveness and a great wage.”