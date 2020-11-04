Date :Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 | Time : 14:56 |ID: 179664 | Print

Nabawi Seerah on youth life to be discussed in Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Women’s Quran Center of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, will organize an online program to discuss the impact of Nabawi Seerah on the life of the youth.

According to Al-Kafeel website, “educational lights of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah for children and the youth” is the title of the program planned on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday anniversary .Amal Al-Hussaini will be the Speaker at the program, to be held on November 4 from 9 p.m. local time.

Manar Al-Jabouri, Director of the Center, said that the program aims to get the younger generation acquainted with the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Those willing to participate at the program can refer to https://meet.google.com/bgh-xgzj-pqv.

You might also like
In Iraq’s Kirkuk, 14 Daesh Militants killed
Riyadh-Baghdad relationship in shadow of new regional order
Answering the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s call, Iraqis support needy amid COVID-19 pandemic
Iraqi Nobel laureate Murad to build hospital in her hometown
More than 500 flights are allowed to take place in Iran's int'l airport for Arbaeen
Daesh executing civilians for trying to flee Mosul – eyewitnesses
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *