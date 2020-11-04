Nabawi Seerah on youth life to be discussed in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Women’s Quran Center of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, will organize an online program to discuss the impact of Nabawi Seerah on the life of the youth.

According to Al-Kafeel website, “educational lights of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah for children and the youth” is the title of the program planned on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday anniversary .Amal Al-Hussaini will be the Speaker at the program, to be held on November 4 from 9 p.m. local time.

Manar Al-Jabouri, Director of the Center, said that the program aims to get the younger generation acquainted with the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Those willing to participate at the program can refer to https://meet.google.com/bgh-xgzj-pqv.