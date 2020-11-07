Photos: Great Mosque of Khaf, Iran

SHAFAQNA- The great Sunni mosque of Khaf city in Khorasan Razavi is the largest mosque in this region, the construction process of which began in 1999 and continues to this day.

This mosque includes four-arched or pavilion buildings, with 160 rotating domes, a solid building with dimensions of 100 by 100 meters, which has a capacity of 30,000 worshipers. Inside the mosque, 140 columns were used, also with a large dome in the middle, 36 meters high and 20 meters in diameter, and four smaller domes, 17 meters high and seven meters in diameter, on all four sides of the large dome for air conditioning. Also, 17 wooden doors made of beech wood have been used for entry and exit, made by Ostad Seifi, one of the Khafi artists in the workshop inside the Mosalla. In some parts of Mosalla tiling, Ghiasieh Khorgard school is modeled and marble, brick, tile and plaster are used in its decoration.



This news is originally published by ISNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English