Foreign pilgrims start Hajj Umrah today after 3 days of quarantine

SHAFAQNA- Umrah pilgrims from other countries who arrived in Saudi Arabia last Sunday evening and ended a three-day mandatory quarantine at Mecca hotels, coinciding with the gradual resumption of Hajj for other countries allowed to perform Hajj, started the Umrah rites today (Wednesday).

The Umrah pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj rites in groups of 20 people, which includes 32 groups in a single period of time. The holy city of Mecca will witness the presence of 20,000 Umrah pilgrims and 60,000 worshipers every day.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that the age group of non-Saudi pilgrims who allowed to perform Hajj rituals, are 18 to 50 years old, and they expected to have a PCR test certificate, and a negative result of the Coronavirus test, which should be issued by the country’s Umrah practitioner and from the time of taking the test until leaving the country, it has not been passed more than 72 hours and Also, the Umrah pilgrims must have already booked services for performing Umrah, prayer and pilgrimage to the Prophet’s Mosque in the “Umrah” application.

It is noted that the first phase of the gradual resumption of the Umrah ritual, which began in the middle of the month of Safar of this year, 6,000 Umrah pilgrims and foreigners residing in the country, which is up to 30% of the permissible capacity, were allowed to perform the Hajj, and after that, is the second stage, during which 40,000 worshipers and 100,000 pilgrims are allowed to perform Umrah Hajj per day, which includes 75% of the permissible capacity.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English