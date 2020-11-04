Date :Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 | Time : 15:27 |ID: 179779 | Print

prisoners in Georgia repatriated to Iran

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Georgia handed over 6 Iranian prisoners to the Islamic Republic on Wednesday due to the efforts made by the Iranian Embassy in Tbilisi. At the continuous efforts and numerous follow-ups of the Iranian Embassy to Tbilisi, six more Iranian prisoners were transferred to the Islamic Republic to serve the rest of their sentences in the country.

It should be noted that 110 Iranian detainees in Georgian prisoners were transferred to Urmia and handed over to Iranian judicial authorities in April. In this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the Ministry seeks to address the situation of Iranian citizens, especially prisoners in other countries as one of its priorities

