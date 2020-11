https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/31.jpg 601 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2020-11-04 15:45:23 2020-11-04 15:45:23 Photos: Volunteers of 'Who is Hussain' org. in Mauritius Island held blood donation campaign