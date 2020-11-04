Date :Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 | Time : 16:43 |ID: 179816 | Print

Sheikh Al-Azhar calls for integration of international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb Sheikh Al-Azhar yesterday called for the integration of efforts to fight terrorism, extremism and hate speech.

Ahmad Tayeb wrote on Twitter in response to the terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria, two days ago: “I am very saddened by the terrorist incident that took place in the center of the Austrian capital. The catastrophe that turned this quiet and safe place into a field for bloodshed and the spread of terror and panic.

He added: “I sympathize with the victims and their families and all the victims of terrorism in the world and call for the integration of international efforts to combat terrorism, extremism and the discourse on disgust.”

Sheikh Al-Azhar has previously called on all international institutions to unite against terrorism and to unite for the sake of spreading peace in the world and opposing violence and hatred.

A terrorist attack in Vienna on November 2 killed four people and injured about 20 others.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Austria Gets First Islamic Bank Account
Austrian parliament member wears headscarf in protest at hijab ban law
Egypt Voices Concern Over Racism Against Muslims, Migrants in Austria
Video: In protest at hijab ban, Austrian lawmaker wears headscarf to Parliament
Austrian FM, politicians call for a ban on full body veil
Photo exhibition on two pilgrimage routes for peace to open in Vienna, Austria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *