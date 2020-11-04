Iraqi Minister: There are 3.5 million slums in the country

SHAFQANA- Iraq’s Minister of Planning has identified slums as a dangerous problem that needs to be addressed, acknowledging that there are several million slums in the country.

The Iraqi Ministry of Planning issued a statement this afternoon (Wednesday) announcing that a meeting of the Supreme Legal Committee has been held to look into the slums of the country and chaired by Khalid Batal al-Najm, Iraq’s Minister of Planning Khalid Batal Al-Najm, and attended by Wael al-Ashab, Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) in Baghdad, Mehdi Al-Alaq, UNFPA Advisor and a number of Iraqi officials.

According to the statement, Al-Najm stressed at the meeting that marginalization and Slum dwelling are among the most important and dangerous cases in Iraq, and that appropriate solutions must be found to improve the living conditions of the residents.

The Minister of Planning of Iraq, while acknowledging that there are more than 4,000 slums in different provinces of the country with more than 500,000 housing units and 3.5 million people live in them, announced that the ministry is following to pass a law on the investigation and settlement of slums, in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Program, has developed a plan for a comprehensive survey of various slums with the aim of being informed about their condition and determining the appropriate solution and treatment.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English