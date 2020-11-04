Israel deported deputy director of Quds Islamic Endowment for six months

SHAFAQNA- Israeli regime officials today (Wednesday) deported “Sheikh Najih Bakirat”, Deputy Director General of the Islamic Endowments of Occupied Jerusalem, for six months.

Sheikh Bakirat said: “The occupiers did not state the reason for this deportation, and when I asked them, they said that there was no reason.”

Bakirat further called this decision cruel and added: “This decision is against me and deprives me of my activities. It also harms the people of Jerusalem and their sanctuaries, because the issue is the management of more than 4,000 properties of the Islamic endowment in the city of Quds and the outskirts of Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially at this critical stage, which requires careful follow-up.”

“Israeli police and intelligence forces raided my office in the Old City of Jerusalem last week and searched my office for several hours, claiming that it was a threat to Israel’s security while such allegations were false,” said the deputy director of the Occupied Jerusalem Endowment.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English