https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/2851625.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-04 21:23:322020-11-04 21:23:32France considers envoy to elucidate Macron's stance to Muslim states
France considers envoy to elucidate Macron’s stance to Muslim states
SHAFAQNA- France is considering the appointment of a special envoy to elucidate Emmanuel Macron’s stance on secularism and freedom of expression to Muslim countries, officials have said.
Macron also spoke on the phone to the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, to reassure him that he distinguished between terrorism and extremism on the one hand, and Islam and Islamic thinking on the other, The Guardian reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!