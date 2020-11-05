Date :Thursday, November 5th, 2020 | Time : 07:18 |ID: 179839 | Print

Pope: Terrorists aim to compromise fraternal collaboration between religions

SHAFAQNA- In his weekly audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis said the terrorist attacks in the France and the Austria have “caused dismay and outrage among the population and among those who care about peace and dialogue.

The Pope described these events as aiming to “compromise fraternal collaboration between religions through violence and hatred” and he entrusted to God’s mercy all those who have been tragically killed and expressed his spiritual closeness to their families and to all those who are suffering, according to VaticanNews reported.

 

 

