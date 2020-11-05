Date :Thursday, November 5th, 2020 | Time : 08:04 |ID: 179841 | Print

EU’s police: At least 338 arrested in child trafficking operation

SHAFAQNA- At least 338 suspects arrested by EU’s police in child trafficking operation. The operation was coordinated by Europol, Frontex, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and nine other EU countries, Europol said in a statement. Overall, 249 potential victims of human trafficking were identified, 61 of which were confirmed to be minors and the ages of 107 victims have not yet been determined.

 

