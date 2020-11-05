https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/child.jpg 485 863 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-05 08:04:022020-11-05 10:45:15EU's police: At least 338 arrested in child trafficking operation
EU’s police: At least 338 arrested in child trafficking operation
SHAFAQNA- At least 338 suspects arrested by EU’s police in child trafficking operation. The operation was coordinated by Europol, Frontex, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and nine other EU countries, Europol said in a statement. Overall, 249 potential victims of human trafficking were identified, 61 of which were confirmed to be minors and the ages of 107 victims have not yet been determined.
