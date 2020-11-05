Can a woman donate to various causes without her husband’s permission? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about donation of a woman without her husband’s permission.

Question: Can a woman donate/Infaq (spending simply to please God) from the money her husband gives for her expenses and Nafaqah (financial support from husband) without husband’s permission?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: Infaq is correct if Nafaqah is given for her ownership or the permission given for all the possessions of her from that money.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA