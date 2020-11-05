https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-11-05 10:19:092020-11-05 10:19:09Can a woman donate to various causes without her husband’s permission? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
Can a woman donate to various causes without her husband’s permission? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about donation of a woman without her husband’s permission.
Question: Can a woman donate/Infaq (spending simply to please God) from the money her husband gives for her expenses and Nafaqah (financial support from husband) without husband’s permission?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: Infaq is correct if Nafaqah is given for her ownership or the permission given for all the possessions of her from that money.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
