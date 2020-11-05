Which ten characteristics can lead to excellent behaviour?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from sixth Shia Imam, Jaafar Al-Sadiq (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) distinguished the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) with good behaviour and superior characteristics; therefore, you test yourselves, if you find such good behaviour and some of those characteristics in yourselves, and then give thanks to God, and ask the Almighty to increase those characteristics in you. Then Imam Sadiq (AS) outlined those ten characteristics as: Certainty (in belief, faith), contentment, patience and forbearance, giving thanks, avoiding sins, good behaviour, modesty, bravery, generosity, and fairness [1].

