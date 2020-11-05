Author Paulo Coelho quotes from the Quran to announce donation for Turkey’s quake victims

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Renowned Brazilian novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho, best known for his novel “The Alchemist,” has announced that he will make a donation for the victims of Friday’s deadly earthquake that killed over 90 people in Turkey. Citing a verse from the Holy Quran, the 73-year-old novelist extended his support and sympathy to the victims of the devastating earthquake, the deadliest tremor in the region in nearly a decade.

“So verily with the hardship there is relief- Quran Ch 94:5-6,” Coelho wrote on his official Twitter account on Saturday.”The RCRC (Red Cross and Red Crescent) will decide how the donation will be distributed between the countries affected by the earthquake (Turkey and Greece),” he added. Dozens of fans and netizens flooded the post with comments, thanking the author for his generosity and philanthropy. On Friday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Izmir, the third largest city of Turkey with a population of 4.37 million, and was also felt in Greece.

The quake killed at least 91 people in the western city of Izmir and claimed two lives on the Greek island of Samos. Turkey is among the world’s most seismically active zones, and has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past as well. Some 1,225 aftershocks have hit the area since then, with 43 of them above magnitude 4, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said. It added that 994 people were injured, with 774 of them discharged from hospitals and 220 people still under treatment.