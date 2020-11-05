Date :Thursday, November 5th, 2020 | Time : 14:58 |ID: 179891 | Print

Photos: Ahlul Bayt (AS) center of Mexico city celebrates Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth anniversary

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Ahlul Bayt (AS) center of Mexico city capital of Mexico celebrated Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH)  birth anniversary .

