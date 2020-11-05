UN experts concerned over jailed Saudi activist’s health

SHAFAQNA- UN experts on Friday expressed concern over worsening health condition of detained Saudi women’s right activist Loujain Al-Hathloul, who has been on hunger strike since last week, demanding her “immediate” release.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) said in a statement on Thursday that her deteriorating health was “deeply alarming”.

Al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested along with about a dozen other female activists in May 2018, just weeks before Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on female drivers, AlJazeera reported.