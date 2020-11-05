Date :Thursday, November 5th, 2020 | Time : 15:53 |ID: 179920 | Print

Video: Recitation of Surah Yusuf with English subtitles by Abdul-Basit

SHAFAQNA- A video of Abdul Basit Muhammad Abdus Samad, a well-known Quran Reciter from Egypt and the Islamic world, has been published in cyberspace in which he has recited verses from Surah Yusuf.

In this recitation, Master Abdul-Basit has recited verses 84 to 87 of Surah Yusuf, the video of which subtitled with the Arabic text and English translation of the verses:

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

