Video: Recitation of Surah Yusuf with English subtitles by Abdul-Basit

SHAFAQNA- A video of Abdul Basit Muhammad Abdus Samad, a well-known Quran Reciter from Egypt and the Islamic world, has been published in cyberspace in which he has recited verses from Surah Yusuf.

In this recitation, Master Abdul-Basit has recited verses 84 to 87 of Surah Yusuf, the video of which subtitled with the Arabic text and English translation of the verses:

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English