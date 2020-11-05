Ethiopia’s Rock-hewn Churches reopen

SHAFAQNA- Ethiopian Tourism Organization has announced the reopening of the Lalibela rock-cut monolithic churches.

“Lalibela rock-cut monolithic churches will reopen on November 5,” said Seleshi Girma, Ethiopia’s director general of tourism.

According to the director general, Ethiopia has provided training to tour leaders, big hotel owners, tour operators and other tourism stakeholders in Lalibela to focus on tourists safety (in the situation of the Corona outbreak) and information and tourist guides in the region.

He added: “More than 600 tour leaders have received the necessary training.”

The stone and rock churches of Lalibela are a UNESCO World Heritage Site located 645 km from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English